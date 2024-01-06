Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-9, Merrimack 7-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

What to Know

Merrimack is 7-2 against Sacred Heart since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Lawler Arena. The timing is sure in Merrimack's favor as the squad sits on 12 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Sacred Heart has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Warriors beat the Knights 60-56.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers beat the Red Flash 79-67 on Thursday.

The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Pioneers, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 71-60 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Merrimack have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sacred Heart turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Sacred Heart.