Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-18, Merrimack 9-10

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Stonehill College Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Hammel Court. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Merrimack last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Seahawks. It was the first time this season that Merrimack let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Jacob O'Connell, who scored 26 points along with four blocks. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Merrimack struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 17th straight loss. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights.

Stonehill College's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jackson Benigni, who scored 27 points along with three steals, and Max Zegarowski who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Warriors' loss ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-10. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-18.

As for their game on Sunday, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Stonehill College against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-13-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Merrimack's 11-5-1.

Merrimack was able to grind out a solid win over Stonehill College when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 56-43. Does Merrimack have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Merrimack is a big 12.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Merrimack has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill College in the last year.