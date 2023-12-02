Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: UMass Lowell 5-1, Merrimack 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Lawler Arena. UMass Lowell come into this contest with the #114 defense in the league, having only allowed 62.7 points per game on average this season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact UMass Lowell proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 80-74 victory over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Hoyas by a score of 69-67.

Despite the loss, Merrimack got a solid performance out of Jordan Derkack, who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Samba Diallo was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 6 rebounds.

The River Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for the Warriors, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Merrimack struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against Merrimack in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 77-51 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Merrimack.