UTSA Roadrunners @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: UTSA 1-3, Merrimack 1-5

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UTSA Roadrunners at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Merrimack is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took an 81-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of UMass Lowell on Monday.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell 86-72 to Troy.

Despite their loss, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Damari Monsanto, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Monsanto had some trouble finding his footing against Bradley two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Primo Spears, who posted 20 points along with two steals.

Merrimack's defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for UTSA, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.