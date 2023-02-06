Who's Playing

Duke @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Duke 17-6; Miami (Fla.) 18-5

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the #23 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke snuck past the Tar Heels with a 63-57 win. Duke's center Dereck Lively II filled up the stat sheet, picking up four points in addition to 14 boards and eight blocks. Lively II has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Clemson Tigers 78-74. Guard Nijel Pack and guard Wooga Poplar were among the main playmakers for Miami (Fla.) as the former had 20 points and the latter had 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Blue Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hurricanes in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami (Fla.).