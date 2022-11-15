Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-3; Miami (Fla.) 2-0

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers' road trip will continue as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. Miami (Fla.) should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rattlers will be looking to right the ship.

Florida A&M ended up a good deal behind the Oregon State Beavers when they played this past Friday, losing 60-43. Guard Jordan Tillmon had a rough night: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Miami (Fla.) and the UNCG Spartans this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami (Fla.) wrapped it up with a 79-65 win at home. Miami (Fla.)'s guard Jordan Miller was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Florida A&M found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-59 punch to the gut against the Hurricanes when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Can the Rattlers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last eight years.