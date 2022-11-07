Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Miami (Fla.)

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Watsco Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Lafayette (10-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Miami (Fla.) was 26-11 last season and made it as far as the Elite Eight before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 76-50.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.20% from the floor, which was the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 92%) in college basketball. Miami (Fla.)'s offense has more to brag about, as they they were 31st best (top 9%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.30%.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Lafayette will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 23-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.