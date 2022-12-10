Who's Playing

NC State @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: NC State 8-2; Miami (Fla.) 9-1

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Watsco Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wolfpack and Miami (Fla.) will really light up the scoreboard.

NC State made easy work of the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 94-72 victory. It was another big night for NC State's guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Miami (Fla.) sidestepped the Cornell Big Red for a 107-105 win. Guard Isaiah Wong was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Hurricanes, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 36 points, six dimes and seven boards.

The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped NC State to 8-2 and Miami (Fla.) to 9-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.