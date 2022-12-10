Who's Playing
NC State @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: NC State 8-2; Miami (Fla.) 9-1
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Watsco Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wolfpack and Miami (Fla.) will really light up the scoreboard.
NC State made easy work of the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 94-72 victory. It was another big night for NC State's guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Miami (Fla.) sidestepped the Cornell Big Red for a 107-105 win. Guard Isaiah Wong was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Hurricanes, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 36 points, six dimes and seven boards.
The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped NC State to 8-2 and Miami (Fla.) to 9-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Miami (Fla.) 91 vs. NC State 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Fla.) 64 vs. NC State 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - NC State 83 vs. Miami (Fla.) 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - NC State 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - NC State 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 82
- Jan 21, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 86 vs. NC State 81
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 84 vs. NC State 79
- Dec 31, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 81 vs. NC State 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - NC State 85 vs. Miami (Fla.) 69