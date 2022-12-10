Who's Playing

NC State @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: NC State 8-2; Miami (Fla.) 9-1

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Hurricanes and the Cornell Big Red clashed on Wednesday, but Miami (Fla.) ultimately edged out the opposition 107-105. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Cornell made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to guard Isaiah Wong, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 36 points, six assists and seven boards.

Meanwhile, NC State took their contest against the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday by a conclusive 94-72 score. It was another big night for the Wolfpack's guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Hurricanes to 9-1 and NC State to 8-2. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Miami (Fla.) and NC State will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.