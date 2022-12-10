Who's Playing
NC State @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: NC State 8-2; Miami (Fla.) 9-1
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when the Hurricanes and the Cornell Big Red clashed on Wednesday, but Miami (Fla.) ultimately edged out the opposition 107-105. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Cornell made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to guard Isaiah Wong, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 36 points, six assists and seven boards.
Meanwhile, NC State took their contest against the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday by a conclusive 94-72 score. It was another big night for the Wolfpack's guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Hurricanes to 9-1 and NC State to 8-2. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Miami (Fla.) and NC State will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Miami (Fla.) 91 vs. NC State 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Fla.) 64 vs. NC State 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - NC State 83 vs. Miami (Fla.) 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - NC State 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - NC State 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 82
- Jan 21, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 86 vs. NC State 81
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 84 vs. NC State 79
- Dec 31, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 81 vs. NC State 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - NC State 85 vs. Miami (Fla.) 69