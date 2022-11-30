Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Rutgers 5-1; Miami (Fla.) 6-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday at Watsco Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2018, where RU won 57-54, we could be in for a big score.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Hurricanes sidestepped the UCF Knights for a 66-64 win. Miami (Fla.) got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nijel Pack (16), guard Wooga Poplar (12), guard Jordan Miller (11), and forward Norchad Omier (10).

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 83-49 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. It was another big night for RU's guard Cam Spencer, who had 18 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami (Fla.) is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Miami (Fla.) up to 6-1 and RU to 5-1. The Hurricanes are 4-1 after wins this year, the Scarlet Knights 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rutgers won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Miami (Fla.).