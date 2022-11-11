Who's Playing

UNCG @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: UNCG 1-0; Miami (Fla.) 1-0

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will stay at home another game and welcome the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards on Monday, taking their contest 67-54. Miami (Fla.)'s Isaiah Wong was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCG simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats at home 93-60.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.