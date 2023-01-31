Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 13-8; Miami (Fla.) 16-5
What to Know
The #20 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Hurricanes and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Miami (Fla.) as they fell 71-68 to the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Miami (Fla.) had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Miller, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech didn't have too much trouble with the Syracuse Orange at home this past Saturday as they won 85-70. Guard Hunter Cattoor and forward Grant Basile were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 20 points and eight assists and the latter had 25 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
The Hurricanes and Virginia Tech split their matches last season, with Miami (Fla.) claiming a 78-75 victory and Virginia Tech retaliating with a 71-70 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Jan 26, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 78 vs. Virginia Tech 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 76
- Dec 29, 2020 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 78
- Feb 19, 2020 - Miami (Fla.) 102 vs. Virginia Tech 95
- Jan 28, 2020 - Miami (Fla.) 71 vs. Virginia Tech 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 56
- Mar 08, 2019 - Virginia Tech 84 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Jan 30, 2019 - Virginia Tech 82 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 69 vs. Virginia Tech 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 84 vs. Virginia Tech 75
- Feb 27, 2017 - Virginia Tech 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 61
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 74 vs. Virginia Tech 68
- Mar 10, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 88 vs. Virginia Tech 82
- Mar 05, 2016 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Feb 17, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 65 vs. Virginia Tech 49