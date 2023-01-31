Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 13-8; Miami (Fla.) 16-5

What to Know

The #20 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Hurricanes and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Miami (Fla.) as they fell 71-68 to the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Miami (Fla.) had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Miller, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech didn't have too much trouble with the Syracuse Orange at home this past Saturday as they won 85-70. Guard Hunter Cattoor and forward Grant Basile were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 20 points and eight assists and the latter had 25 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

The Hurricanes and Virginia Tech split their matches last season, with Miami (Fla.) claiming a 78-75 victory and Virginia Tech retaliating with a 71-70 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech both have eight wins in their last 16 games.