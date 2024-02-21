Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Duke 20-5, Miami 15-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Blue Devils will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Miami's game on Saturday was all tied up 41-41 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 85-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Despite their loss, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matthew Cleveland, who scored 20 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Cleveland continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Norchad Omier, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 33.9% better than the opposition, a fact Duke proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 76-67.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Jared McCain, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McCain has scored all season.

The Hurricanes dropped their record down to 15-11 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami came up short against the Blue Devils in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 85-78. Will Miami have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Duke is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.