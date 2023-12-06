Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: LIU 1-6, Miami 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Miami will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the LIU Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while LIU has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Miami proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 62-49 victory over the Fighting Irish. The win was just what Miami needed coming off of a 95-73 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Matthew Cleveland, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Sharks lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.

The losses dropped the Hurricanes to 6-1 and the Fighting Irish to 3-4.

As mentioned, Miami is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 28 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.