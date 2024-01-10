Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Louisville 5-9, Miami 11-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Louisville has not had much luck on the away from home, with 14 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime match against Wake Forest on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-82 loss to they. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kyshawn George was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals opened the new year with a less-than-successful 83-70 loss to the Panthers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Pittsburgh: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Mike James, who scored 23 points.

The Hurricanes' defeat dropped their record down to 11-3. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Louisville when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 93-85. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will Louisville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.