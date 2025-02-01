Who's Playing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Miami Hurricanes
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-10, Miami 4-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
Notre Dame and Miami are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes have the home-court advantage, but the Fighting Irish are expected to win by 7.5 points.
Notre Dame is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since February 14, 2024 on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Georgia Tech 71-68. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but the Fighting Irish were the better team in the second half.
Among those leading the charge was Markus Burton, who earned 26 points plus three steals. The matchup was his fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points.
Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight loss. They fell 82-71 to Virginia.
Despite the defeat, Miami had strong showings from Matthew Cleveland, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points, and Brandon Johnson, who earned 13 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals. Cleveland has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last four times he's played.
The win got Notre Dame back to even at 10-10. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.
Notre Dame came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 73-61. Thankfully for Notre Dame, Norchad Omier (who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Notre Dame is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Irish, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
Series History
Miami and Notre Dame both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Miami 73 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Dec 02, 2023 - Miami 62 vs. Notre Dame 49
- Dec 30, 2022 - Miami 76 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 02, 2022 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Miami 64
- Feb 14, 2021 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Miami 61
- Jan 24, 2021 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Miami 59
- Feb 23, 2020 - Notre Dame 87 vs. Miami 71
- Feb 06, 2019 - Miami 62 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 19, 2018 - Miami 77 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Jan 12, 2017 - Notre Dame 67 vs. Miami 62