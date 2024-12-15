Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Presbyterian 6-5, Miami 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Blue Hose fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at at Watsco Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Presbyterian took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Columbia College 97-57. With the Blue Hose ahead 55-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Presbyterian was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to Tennessee. The Hurricanes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds, and A.J. Staton-McCray, who had 11 points along with four steals.

Presbyterian pushed their record up to 6-5 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Miami is a big 16.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

