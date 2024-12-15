Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Presbyterian 6-5, Miami 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are taking a road trip to face off against the Miami Hurricanes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Watsco Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Presbyterian took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 97-57 win over Columbia College. With the Blue Hose ahead 55-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Presbyterian was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to Tennessee. The Hurricanes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Miami's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds, and A.J. Staton-McCray, who scored 11 points along with four steals.

Presbyterian's victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.