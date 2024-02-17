Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ball State 12-12, Miami (Ohio) 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at John D. Millett Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Miami (Ohio)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-53 punch to the gut against the Panthers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Bobcats on Saturday and fell 68-60. Ball State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Cardinals, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-12.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've made 37.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami (Ohio) was able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January, winning 87-80. Does Miami (Ohio) have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Miami (Ohio) 87 vs. Ball State 80
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Ball State 75 vs. Miami (Ohio) 61
  • Jan 25, 2022 - Ball State 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
  • Jan 19, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Ball State 71
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
  • Feb 19, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Ball State 66
  • Jan 22, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 65
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 71 vs. Ball State 53
  • Jan 10, 2017 - Ball State 85 vs. Miami (Ohio) 74
  • Mar 07, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 49 vs. Ball State 47