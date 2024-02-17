Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ball State 12-12, Miami (Ohio) 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at John D. Millett Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals came up short against the Bobcats and fell 68-60. Ball State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-53 punch to the gut against the Panthers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

The Cardinals' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-12. As for the RedHawks, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ball State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Ball State in mind: they have a solid 13-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.