Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Bowling Green 12-4, Miami (Ohio) 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at John D. Millett Hall. Miami (Ohio) does have the home-court advantage, but Bowling Green is expected to win by a single point.

Last Saturday, the Falcons beat the Huskies 83-72. 83 seems to be a good number for Bowling Green as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks strolled past the Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 71-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

The Falcons are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green came up short against Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Can Bowling Green avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.