Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-10, Miami (Ohio) 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at John D. Millett Hall.

The point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-58 punch to the gut against the Broncos. Miami (Ohio) found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Falcons. The victory was nothing new for Central Michigan as they're now sitting on three straight.

The RedHawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) ended up a good deal behind the Chippewas in their previous matchup back in January, losing 71-55. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).