Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Coppin State 0-4, Miami (Ohio) 0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles were the victim of a bruising 61-41 loss at the hands of the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 6 on offense, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-65 to the Bobcats. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4. As for the RedHawks, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Friday, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be Coppin State's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 24.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a big 13-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

