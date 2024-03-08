Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ohio 18-12, Miami (Ohio) 15-15

What to Know

Ohio is 8-2 against Miami (Ohio) since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Ohio will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 78-66 win over the Bulls.

AJ Clayton and Shereef Mitchell were among the main playmakers for Ohio as the former went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assist and the latter scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. It was the first time this season that Clayton scored 20 or more points. Less helpful for Ohio was Jaylin Hunter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 97-63 loss at the hands of the Rockets. Miami (Ohio) has not had much luck with Toledo recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Eian Elmer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for the RedHawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-15.

Looking ahead, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 78-69 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).