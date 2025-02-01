Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ohio 11-9, Miami (Ohio) 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio is 9-1 against Miami (Ohio) since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Ohio will head out to face Miami (Ohio) after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Ohio fell just short of Toledo by a score of 86-83. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bobcats in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite the loss, Ohio had strong showings from AJ Brown, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Jackson Paveletzke, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Miami (Ohio), who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Eastern Michigan by a score of 89-80 on Tuesday.

Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to Antwone Woolfolk, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Woolfolk had some trouble finding his footing against Akron on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Evan Ipsaro was another key player, posting ten points in addition to two steals and two blocks.

Ohio's defeat ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9. As for Miami (Ohio), their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 72-59 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).