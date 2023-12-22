Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Vermont 9-4, Miami (Ohio) 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John D. Millett Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.8% better than the opposition, a fact Vermont proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Rockets 86-60 on the road. The win was just what Vermont needed coming off of a 73-51 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 92-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders. Miami (Ohio) has struggled against Wright State recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 9-4. As for the RedHawks, they bumped their record down to 4-6 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.