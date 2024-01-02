Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-9, Miami (Ohio) 6-6

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at John D. Millett Hall. Western Michigan is hoping to put an end to a 20-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Western Michigan scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 127-71 stomp they got at home against the Saints. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Western Michigan has managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) proved on Friday. They claimed a resounding 119-69 victory over the at home. That 50 points margin sets a new team best for Miami (Ohio) this season.

The Broncos' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-9. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan lost to Miami (Ohio) on the road by a decisive 77-62 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.