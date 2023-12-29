Who's Playing

Wilberforce @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Wilberforce 0-1, Miami (Ohio) 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wilberforce will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John D. Millett Hall. Wilberforce might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 22 turnovers back in November.

Wilberforce had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Colonels, falling 133-75. Wilberforce was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-38.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio)'s three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They slipped by the Catamounts 70-69.

The 's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the RedHawks, they pushed their record up to 5-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Wilberforce was dealt a punishing 119-52 loss at the hands of Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in December of 2019. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Wilberforce was down 63-19.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won both of the games they've played against Wilberforce in the last 5 years.