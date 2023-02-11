Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Central Michigan 8-16; Miami (Ohio) 8-16

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at John D. Millett Hall. Miami (Ohio) should still be feeling good after a victory, while CMU will be looking to right the ship.

The RedHawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, winning 85-78.

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played on Tuesday, losing 65-51.

Miami (Ohio)'s victory brought them up to 8-16 while CMU's loss pulled them down to an identical 8-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami (Ohio).