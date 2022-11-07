Who's Playing

Evansville @ Miami (Ohio)

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Evansville Aces will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at John D. Millett Hall to kick off their 2022 seasons. Miami (Ohio) struggled last year, ending up 14-18. Likewise, returning after a rocky 6-24 season, Evansville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

The RedHawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Ohio) and Evansville both have one win in their last two games.