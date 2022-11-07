Who's Playing
Evansville @ Miami (Ohio)
What to Know
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Evansville Aces will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at John D. Millett Hall to kick off their 2022 seasons. Miami (Ohio) struggled last year, ending up 14-18. Likewise, returning after a rocky 6-24 season, Evansville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
The RedHawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
Odds
The RedHawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami (Ohio) and Evansville both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Evansville 101 vs. Miami (Ohio) 87
- Dec 30, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Evansville 67