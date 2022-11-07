Who's Playing

Evansville @ Miami (Ohio)

What to Know

The Evansville Aces and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at John D. Millett Hall to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 6-24 year, the Aces are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Miami (Ohio) (14-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Ohio) and Evansville both have one win in their last two games.