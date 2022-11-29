Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Jackson State 0-5; Miami (Ohio) 2-4

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at John D. Millett Hall. The RedHawks will be strutting in after a win while Jackson State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much trouble with the Little Rock Trojans at home this past Saturday as they won 80-67.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 90-51, which was the final score in Jackson State's tilt against the Indiana Hoosiers this past Friday.

Miami (Ohio) is now 2-4 while Jackson State sits at 0-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami (Ohio) has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Series History

Miami (Ohio) won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.