Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Little Rock 2-4; Miami (Ohio) 1-4

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to John D. Millett Hall at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Trojans got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 87-68 fall against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday. D.J. Smith (20 points) was the top scorer for Little Rock.

Meanwhile, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-56 punch to the gut against IU on Sunday. One thing holding Miami (Ohio) back was the mediocre play of guard Ryan Mabrey, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Little Rock is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Little Rock at 2-4 and the RedHawks at 1-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.