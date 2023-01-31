Who's Playing

Toledo @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Toledo 15-6; Miami (Ohio) 7-14

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 12-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. The Rockets won both of their matches against Miami (Ohio) last season (75-72 and 88-73) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Toledo strolled past the Bowling Green Falcons with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 91-77.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Toledo's win brought them up to 15-6 while the RedHawks' defeat pulled them down to 7-14. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets are 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.4 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.