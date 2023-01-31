Who's Playing

Toledo @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Toledo 15-6; Miami (Ohio) 7-14

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 12-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. The Rockets won both of their matches against Miami (Ohio) last season (75-72 and 88-73) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Toledo and the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Toledo wrapped it up with a 91-77 win at home.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Toledo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game this past Saturday, where they covered a 13-point spread.

The Rockets' victory brought them up to 15-6 while Miami (Ohio)'s loss pulled them down to 7-14. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toledo is 351st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.4 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.