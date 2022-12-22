Who's Playing

Wright State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Wright State 6-6; Miami (Ohio) 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wright State Raiders and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 5 of 2018. Miami (Ohio) will be home for the holidays to greet Wright State at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bellarmine Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the RedHawks proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Bellarmine 71-67.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Wright State laid on the Northwestern Ohio Racers.

The wins brought Miami (Ohio) up to 5-6 and the Raiders to 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won four out of their last seven games against Miami (Ohio).