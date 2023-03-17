Who's Playing

USC @ Michigan St.

Regular Season Records: USC 22-10; Michigan St. 19-12

What to Know

The Michigan St. Spartans and the USC Trojans are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET March 17 at Nationwide Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan St. came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 68-58. Michigan St.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Joey Hauser, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trojans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-72 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Drew Peterson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Michigan St. is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.59

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.