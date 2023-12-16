Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Baylor 9-0, Michigan State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Baylor Bears in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Little Caesars Arena.

The point spread may have favored Michigan State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-70 to the Cornhuskers. Michigan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Michigan State's loss came about despite a quality game from Malik Hall, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hall has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 78-60 victory over the Pirates.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than RayJ Dennis, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Ja'Kobe Walter was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Spartans now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan State lost to Baylor on the road by a decisive 75-58 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Can Michigan State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last 7 years.