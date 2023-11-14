Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Duke 1-1, Michigan State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

What to Know

Duke has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET at United Center. Duke might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Duke last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Despite their defeat, Duke saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Filipowski, who earned 25 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jeremy Roach, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan State proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Screaming Eagles as the Spartans made off with a 74-51 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-14.

Michigan State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mady Sissoko, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Akins, who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Blue Devils' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Spartans, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Duke is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

Duke beat Michigan State 85-76 when the teams last played back in March of 2022. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Michigan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite against Duke, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Duke has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Michigan State.