Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Illinois 17-5, Michigan State 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan State and the Fighting Illini are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Michigan State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Gophers by a score of 59-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Michigan State has scored all season.

Michigan State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyson Walker, who scored 20 points along with two steals, and Jaden Akins who scored 16 points. Walker is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Illinois ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Cornhuskers 87-84. 87 seems to be a good number for Illinois as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Coleman Hawkins led the charge by scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Hawkins didn't help Illinois' cause all that much against the Buckeyes last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Ty Rodgers, who scored eight points along with 14 rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 14-9. As for the Fighting Illini, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 17-5.

Going forward, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-4 against the spread when playing at home.

Michigan State couldn't quite finish off the Fighting Illini when the teams last played back in January and fell 71-68. Will Michigan State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State and Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.