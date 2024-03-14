Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Minnesota 18-13, Michigan State 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota is 2-8 against Michigan State since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Minnesota is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Golden Gophers suffered a painful 90-66 loss at the hands of the Wildcats.

Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Dawson Garcia, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Elijah Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan State on Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to the Hoosiers.

Michigan State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyson Walker, who scored 30 points along with three steals. Walker is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. A.J. Hoggard was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with six assists and four steals.

The Golden Gophers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-13 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 18-13.

Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Michigan State in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 59-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.