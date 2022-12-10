Who's Playing

Brown @ Michigan State

Current Records: Brown 6-4; Michigan State 6-4

What to Know

The Brown Bears will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Jack Breslin Student Events Center at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Brown escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bears' Kino Lilly Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 67-58 on Wednesday. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard A.J. Hoggard, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Brown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brown and MSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 16-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.