How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Michigan State
Current Records: Illinois 9-4; Michigan State 10-3
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini will head out on the road to face off against the #14 Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Illinois simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies 95-64. Illinois C Kofi Cockburn looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, MSU entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 95-62 win over the Western Michigan Broncos. F Xavier Tillman and G Foster Loyer were among the main playmakers for the Spartans as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards along with three blocks and the latter had 16 points and six assists.
The wins brought Illinois up to 9-4 and MSU to 10-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Illinois enters the game with 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Spartans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.8 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won three out of their last five games against Illinois.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Illinois 79 vs. Michigan State 74
- Feb 20, 2018 - Michigan State 81 vs. Illinois 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Illinois 74
- Mar 01, 2017 - Illinois 73 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 07, 2016 - Michigan State 79 vs. Illinois 54
