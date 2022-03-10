Who's Playing
Maryland @ Michigan State
Regular Season Records: Maryland 15-16; Michigan State 20-11
What to Know
The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Maryland will be looking to get back in the win column.
MSU is hoping for another win. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over Maryland on Sunday. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward Malik Hall, who had 17 points, and forward Marcus Bingham Jr., who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: MSU is 25th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. The Terrapins are completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the 25th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Michigan State 77 vs. Maryland 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Michigan State 65 vs. Maryland 63
- Mar 11, 2021 - Maryland 68 vs. Michigan State 57
- Feb 28, 2021 - Maryland 73 vs. Michigan State 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Michigan State 78 vs. Maryland 66
- Feb 15, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Michigan State 60
- Jan 21, 2019 - Michigan State 69 vs. Maryland 55
- Jan 28, 2018 - Michigan State 74 vs. Maryland 68
- Jan 04, 2018 - Michigan State 91 vs. Maryland 61
- Mar 04, 2017 - Maryland 63 vs. Michigan State 60
- Mar 12, 2016 - Michigan State 64 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan State 74 vs. Maryland 65