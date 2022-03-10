Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan State

Regular Season Records: Maryland 15-16; Michigan State 20-11

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Maryland will be looking to get back in the win column.

MSU is hoping for another win. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over Maryland on Sunday. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward Malik Hall, who had 17 points, and forward Marcus Bingham Jr., who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: MSU is 25th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. The Terrapins are completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the 25th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.