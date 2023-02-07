Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Maryland 16-7; Michigan State 14-9

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins haven't won a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans since March 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Terrapins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Jack Breslin Student Events Center at 9 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything came up roses for Maryland on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Saturday as the squad secured an 81-46 victory. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: forward Julian Reese (16), guard Jahmir Young (14), forward Donta Scott (13), and guard Ian Martinez (11).

Meanwhile, MSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard A.J. Hoggard wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Hoggard played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

The Terrapins' win brought them up to 16-7 while the Spartans' defeat pulled them down to 14-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maryland.