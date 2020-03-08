How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Michigan State
Current Records: Ohio State 21-9; Michigan State 21-9
What to Know
The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes are 2-7 against the #16 Michigan State Spartans since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. OSU and the Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
OSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Thursday, winning 71-63. Forward E.J. Liddell and forward Kaleb Wesson were among the main playmakers for the Buckeyes as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards and the latter had 19 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 79-71 last week. MSU's forward Xavier Tillman did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.
OSU isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought OSU up to 21-9 and MSU to 21-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes enter the contest with only 62.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. As for MSU, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them third in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.70
Odds
The Spartans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Michigan State have won seven out of their last nine games against Ohio State.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Ohio State 70
- Feb 17, 2019 - Michigan State 62 vs. Ohio State 44
- Jan 05, 2019 - Michigan State 86 vs. Ohio State 77
- Jan 07, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Michigan State 64
- Feb 14, 2017 - Michigan State 74 vs. Ohio State 66
- Jan 15, 2017 - Ohio State 72 vs. Michigan State 67
- Mar 11, 2016 - Michigan State 81 vs. Ohio State 54
- Mar 05, 2016 - Michigan State 91 vs. Ohio State 76
- Feb 23, 2016 - Michigan State 81 vs. Ohio State 62
