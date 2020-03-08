How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Michigan State

Current Records: Ohio State 21-9; Michigan State 21-9

What to Know

The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes are 2-7 against the #16 Michigan State Spartans since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. OSU and the Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

OSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Thursday, winning 71-63. Forward E.J. Liddell and forward Kaleb Wesson were among the main playmakers for the Buckeyes as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards and the latter had 19 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, MSU beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 79-71 last week. MSU's forward Xavier Tillman did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.

OSU isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought OSU up to 21-9 and MSU to 21-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes enter the contest with only 62.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. As for MSU, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.60%, which places them third in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.70

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won seven out of their last nine games against Ohio State.