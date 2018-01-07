How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

Top-ranked Michigan State puts its 15-1 record on the line Sunday as they travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face a streaking Ohio State team that's 3-0 in Big Ten play under Chris Holtmann.

Sparty has looked nearly unbeatable over the last month, with an average margin of victory of 44.6 points over their last five games. But against Ohio State, they will face their toughest league challenge of the season -- and in a difficult environment in Columbus, too.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 4:30 pm ET



: Sunday, 4:30 pm ET Where : Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio



: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: Web player | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis