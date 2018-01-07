How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick
The Spartans will put their 15-1 record on the line with a road tilt in Columbus
Top-ranked Michigan State puts its 15-1 record on the line Sunday as they travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face a streaking Ohio State team that's 3-0 in Big Ten play under Chris Holtmann.
Sparty has looked nearly unbeatable over the last month, with an average margin of victory of 44.6 points over their last five games. But against Ohio State, they will face their toughest league challenge of the season -- and in a difficult environment in Columbus, too.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, 4:30 pm ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: Web player | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan State -8
- Prediction: Sparty's looked invincible over the last month. Yes, the Buckeyes are an uptick in talent and competition, but I still like Tom Izzo's team to roll here. Pick: Michigan State -8
