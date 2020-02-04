How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Michigan State
Current Records: Penn State 16-5; Michigan State 16-6
What to Know
The #16 Michigan State Spartans are 5-1 against the #22 Penn State Nittany Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. MSU and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Spartans are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
MSU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-63 to the Wisconsin Badgers. A silver lining for MSU was the play of guard Cassius Winston, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, taking their contest 76-64. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Myles Dread (14), forward Lamar Stevens (13), guard Myreon Jones (13), and forward Mike Watkins (11).
MSU is now 16-6 while Penn State sits at 16-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. But Penn State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.60
Odds
The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won five out of their last six games against Penn State.
- Jan 13, 2019 - Michigan State 71 vs. Penn State 56
- Jan 31, 2018 - Michigan State 76 vs. Penn State 68
- Mar 09, 2017 - Michigan State 78 vs. Penn State 51
- Jan 07, 2017 - Penn State 72 vs. Michigan State 63
- Feb 28, 2016 - Michigan State 88 vs. Penn State 57
- Jan 10, 2016 - Michigan State 92 vs. Penn State 65
