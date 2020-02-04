How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Michigan State

Current Records: Penn State 16-5; Michigan State 16-6

What to Know

The #16 Michigan State Spartans are 5-1 against the #22 Penn State Nittany Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. MSU and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Spartans are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

MSU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-63 to the Wisconsin Badgers. A silver lining for MSU was the play of guard Cassius Winston, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, taking their contest 76-64. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Myles Dread (14), forward Lamar Stevens (13), guard Myreon Jones (13), and forward Mike Watkins (11).

MSU is now 16-6 while Penn State sits at 16-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. But Penn State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last six games against Penn State.