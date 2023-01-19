Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan State

Current Records: Rutgers 13-5; Michigan State 12-6

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Scarlet Knights will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU came out on top in a nail-biter against OSU, sneaking past 68-64. RU's guard Cam Spencer did his thing and had 21 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the Spartans were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 64-63 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Tyson Walker, who had 30 points.

The Scarlet Knights' victory brought them up to 13-5 while MSU's defeat pulled them down to 12-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.