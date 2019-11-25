How to watch Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 3 Michigan State (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 3-1; Virginia Tech 5-0

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the #3 Michigan State Spartans at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Virginia Tech skips in on five wins and MSU on three.

Virginia Tech took their matchup with ease, bagging a 100-64 win over the Delaware State Hornets. The Hokies got double-digit scores from four players: G Nahiem Alleyne (20), G Jalen Cone (17), G Isaiah Wilkins (15), and G Landers Nolley II (10).

Meanwhile, MSU simply couldn't be stopped last Monday, as they easily beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 94-46. MSU can attribute much of their success to F Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

The Hokies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Hokies to 5-0 and the Spartans to 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hokies enter the game with 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 33rd best in college basketball. MSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 29th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 83 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hokies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.